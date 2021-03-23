Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 7.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum China by 73.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

