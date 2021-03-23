Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 854 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Caesarstone by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

