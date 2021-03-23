Tricia D. Smith Sells 75,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.