Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.59% from the company’s previous close.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

