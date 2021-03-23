U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Head to Head Survey

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Well Services and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Hurricane Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.17 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.68 Hurricane Energy $170.28 million 0.56 $19.90 million $0.01 4.76

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Well Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hurricane Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hurricane Energy beats U.S. Well Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.