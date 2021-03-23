Ubiquiti Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 795 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

UI opened at $346.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $125.99 and a 1 year high of $362.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.30.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

