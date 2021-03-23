UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,626.36 ($60.44).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,050 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,947.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,405.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £106.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

