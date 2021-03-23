Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,606 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $26.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

