Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

