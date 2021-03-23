USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $203,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 91,877 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,351,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,231,000 after buying an additional 3,120,500 shares during the period.

Get USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UITB opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB).

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.