Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.