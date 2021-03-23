VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.