Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

