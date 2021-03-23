Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $48,000 in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.