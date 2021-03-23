Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $51,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGO stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

