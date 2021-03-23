Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.51. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

