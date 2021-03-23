Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,864,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.