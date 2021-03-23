Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,741 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

