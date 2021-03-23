Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 423 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,719,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 118,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

