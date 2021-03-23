Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

