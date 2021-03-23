Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.