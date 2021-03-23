Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verastem by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 255,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.