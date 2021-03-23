Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

VRSK opened at $174.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

