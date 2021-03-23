Vertcoin Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,292.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.31 or 0.03089592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00339573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.16 or 0.00951598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00400548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00401571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00254756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,265,722 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

