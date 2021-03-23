Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Reaches $102.74 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $102.74 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $51.73 or 0.00093546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.00469512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00064030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00141857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.75 or 0.00778889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00074973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,830 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

