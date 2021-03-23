Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.