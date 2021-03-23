Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 192 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

VOD opened at GBX 132.66 ($1.73) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £35.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

