Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

