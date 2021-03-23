Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

