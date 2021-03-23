Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 212 Price Target at UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 212 price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 220.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.