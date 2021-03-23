Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,277 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

