Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $344,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 259,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $877.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

