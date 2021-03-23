Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

