Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.36 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.