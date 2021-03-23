Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,362 shares in the company, valued at $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

