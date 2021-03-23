Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,092 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

