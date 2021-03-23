W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

