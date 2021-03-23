W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE GRA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 282.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

