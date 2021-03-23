Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $182,679.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

