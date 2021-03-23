WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in salesforce.com by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.