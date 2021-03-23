WealthShield Partners LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.