WealthShield Partners LLC Has $955,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

Shares of HD opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.34 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $311.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

