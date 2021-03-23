WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

