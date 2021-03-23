WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $527.66 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $634.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

