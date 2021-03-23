WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 467,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

MU stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

