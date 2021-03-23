Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price raised by HSBC from $30.60 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA upped their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.44.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.