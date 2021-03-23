Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

