Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Callaway Golf worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

