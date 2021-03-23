Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 203,628 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

