Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -178.19, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

